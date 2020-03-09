Hebden Bridge gig to raise cash for flood-hit victims

Wadsworth Community Centre and BGR Events are collaborating to raise money for the Calderdale 2020 Flood Appeal.

There will be a varied evening of acoustic music thanks t help from a group of musicians at the centre in Hebden Bridge on Saturday March 21. Doors open at 6.45pm.

Young, upcoming folk singer and musician Iona Lane begins the evening with her emotive and well-crafted songs which are delivered with ipassion and an understanding beyond her years.

The evening progresses with Sarah Smout, celebrated Yorkshire cellist who has toured internationally with acts including Michael Chapman, Bridget St John, and King Creosote.

Her session work has also appeared on dozens of albums in the folk, acoustic, and singer-songwriter scenes.

Sarah will be performing music and songs including material from her solo show Eyjar.

Steve Pledger opens after the interval. He is a singer songwriter with a reputation as a talented and dynamic performer.

With writing that ranges from reflections on love and loss to commentaries on present circumstances, his songs pack an emotional punch. His third album Somewhere Between won both FATEA Album of the Year Award and Folkwords’ Album of the Year by a Male Artist.

Becky Taylor’s Atlas Bridge completes the line-up. When multi-instrumentalist Becky and guitarist Steve Lacey played at Wadsworth last year they received wonderful feedback.

The audience will be treated to Becky playing in trio Atlas Bridge. The new acoustic band brings together Becky with sensitive vocals and melodic five-string banjo from Madeline Smyth underpinned with inventive and energetic accompaniments from Steve who will be adding a song or two to the set.

There will be the usual Wadsworth pie and peas, local real ales and fundraising activities including a CD/merchandise stall and raffle.

This promises to be a great night of music.

Tickets: 07890 205980 – 07731 661053 – or wegottickets.com

