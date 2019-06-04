Halifax gig date for Mac DeMarco as he released fourth album

Mac DeMarco has released his fourth full-length album, Here Comes The Cowboy, and he and his band will be playing three new live dates in the UK in June.

One of those dates includes Halifax’s the Piece Hall on Thursday June 27.

As described by DeMarco: “This one is my cowboy record. Cowboy is a term of endearment to me, I use it often when referring to people in my life. Where I grew up there are many people that sincerely wear cowboy hats and do cowboy activities. These aren’t the people I’m referring to.”

Here Comes The Cowboy was written, tracked and mixed at DeMarco’s Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles during the first two weeks of an exceptionally rainy January.

Nearly every instrument on the album was played by DeMarco, aside from keyboards on select tracks by touring member and close friend Alec Meen. Traveling sound engineer, Joe Santarpia, helped shape the record, sharing engineering and mixing duties with DeMarco.