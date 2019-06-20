Giovanna Fletcher takes her first Happy Mum, Happy Baby on tour - where you can see her

Following the success of her first live event; author, podcaster, presenter, YouTuber, mother, wife - Giovanna Fletcher has announced her first Happy Mum, Happy Baby UK tour.

Giovanna’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby tour is an addition to her Sunday Times No.1 Best Selling book of the same name which is her first non-fiction personal account of motherhood and discusses all aspects of parenthood.

Giovanna’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast features a range of celebrity guests chatting about their own experiences as parents. It has phenomenal success and reached more than 4.6 million people over four series.

Giovanna has an audience across all her social channels. Joining the world of YouTube in 2014, Giovanna has attracted ,more than 190,000 subscribers and gained more than 18 million views to date.

She uploads videos twice a week, once on Mondays, ‘Mumdays’ where she talks about all things motherhood, and once on Fridays where she shares a weekly dialogue on all aspects of her life between her husband Tom Fletcher from McFly, her boys Buzz, Buddy and Max and sister-in-law Carrie.

With nine titles under her belt, Giovanna is one of the UK’s most successful women’s fiction authors with her novel Some Kind of Wonderful becoming the second best-selling women’s fiction title of 2017. Her latest venture sees her team up with Tom, for the first novel in their new sci-fi trilogy, Eve of Man, with the second instalment due to be published in Spring 2020.

In Happy Mum, Happy Baby Giovanna shares her own journey through parenthood and in doing so, she looks at what it is to be a mother today, encourages you to be confident in yourself as a parent and celebrates how putting a focus on being a happy and confident mum can really make for a happy baby.

Giovanna said: "I am constantly overwhelmed by the amount of emails and messages I receive in response to Happy Mum, Happy Baby. I don’t want the conversation to end there, so I can’t wait to go on my first ever UK tour. We'll be discussing all aspects of parenthood - the highs, the lows, the challenges and rewards to help champion each other."

Tour dates

Sunday September 22 - Leeds City Varieties

Saturday September 28 - Gateshead Sage 2

