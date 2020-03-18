Gentleman Jack named best drama series at RTS Programme Awards

Calderdale-filmed drama Gentleman Jack won at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards.

The BBC and HBO drama based on the life of Halifax diarist Anne Lister won in the Drama Series category at the awards last night (Tuesday).

The Lookout Point production was up against BBC's The Capture and fellow Calderdale production Ackley Bridge, which is due to return to Channel 4 later this year.

The RTS Programme Awards seek to recognise programmes which have made a material and positive contribution to their genre.

Gentleman Jack is set to return for a second series next year with filming to begin in the summer.

However with other big dramas such as Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty halting production due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19, this may be subject to change.

The home of Anne Lister and the setting of the drama, Shibden Hall, has announced that it will soon close until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Anne Lister Birthday Weekend due to take place next month has also been cancelled.