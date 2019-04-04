Full steam to model railway day

Halifax Model Railway Club will be holding its Open Day on April 14 and is inviting to people to get on track to find out more.

The group will have a number of layouts of local interest on show at the event at 5 Deal Street, Halifax, from 10am-4pm.

A club spokesman said: “There will be a model of Halifax station as well as Irebridge, representing the Pennine moorland and Kirkby Stephen on the famous Settle and Carlisle railway.

“Club members will be on hand to discuss any items of interest.

“There are two layouts to view which are under construction and members will be only too pleased to discuss the techniques used in these layouts.”

Admission is free, although a donation would be most welcome.

“Come along and enjoy the day with a group of friendly enthusiasts.”