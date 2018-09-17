Dracula invites you to the Victoria Theatre

A unique new re-imagining of the classic vampire fantasy inspired by Bram Stoker’s classic novel is coming to Halifax this weekend.

Dracula: Welcome to D’s will be at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday, September 23.

Chantry Dance Company’s unique version of Dracula will leave you spell-bound and captivated by the timeless love story, set against a Victorian steampunk backdrop.

You are very welcome at D’s...in fact some people love it so much, they never leave!

The ballet features Shannon Parker as Lucy, a former Principal Artist with San Francisco Ballet, and the show is choreographed by Rae Piper and Paul Chantry.

For tickets call 01422 351158 or go to www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/dracula-welcome-ds