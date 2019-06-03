David Walliams’ best-selling kids book transformed into a multi-million pound live show for arena tour - where it's on

The first ever stage adaptation of Grandpa’s Great Escape, the number one bestselling children’s book by actor and comedian David Walliams, is to tour UK arenas this Christmas.

The live version of the kids’ favourite, which has sold more than two million copies around the world begins in Birmingham on December 23.

It will then visit London, Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow before culminating in Liverpool on January 4.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Tuesday 4 June.

Grandpa’s Great Escape Live follows the acclaimed television film which aired on BBC One in December last year and will be directed by Sean Foley.

Grandpa’s Great Escape is the eighth book by Walliams and was published in September 2015 by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Many years ago, Grandpa was a World War Two flying ace. But when he is sent to old folk’s home Twilight Towers – run by sinister Matron Swine – it’s up to Grandpa and his grandson, Jack, to plot a daring escape. Little do they know, the wicked matron is on to them.

David Walliams said: “Grandpa's Great Escape Live is an incredible new development for the book. We’re not just turning it into a live show, but into a spectacular live arena show for all the family this Christmas.

"Being in arenas means we can have a life-size Spitfire, a tank, the London landscape and a dramatic escape from the Imperial War Museum.

"It's great because we can really go to town with all of those elements and this story demands that scale. I'm delighted to be involved with this arena tour of Grandpa's Great Escape Live, working with fantastic people like the director Sean Foley and Kevin Cecil, who’s written the script. I couldn't be more excited about it!”

WATCH David Williams talk about Grandpa's Great Escape here

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

Grandpa’s Great Escape Live 2019 UK Tour

Monday December 23

Birmingham: Arena Birmingham

4pm & 7pm

Tuesday December 24

Birmingham: Arena Birmingham

1pm & 4pm

Thursday December 26

Birmingham: Arena Birmingham

4pm & 7pm

Friday December 27

London: The SSE Arena, Wembley

4pm and 7pm

Saturday December 28

London: The SSE Arena, Wembley

4pm & 7pm

Sunday December 29

Sheffield: FlyDSA Arena

4pm & 7pm

Monday December 30

Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena

4pm & 7pm

Wednesday January 1

Manchester: Arena

4pm & 7pm

Thursday January 2

Newcastle: Utilita Arena

4pm & 7pm

Friday January 3

Glasgow: The SSE Hydro

4pm & 7pm

Saturday January 4

Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena

4pm & 7pm