Cirque du Soleil latest tour - where you can see it and how to get tickets

Cirque du Soleil is gliding into the UK with its coolest arena show yet – Crystal.

This one of a kind arena show blends circus arts and the world of ice skating in a new production that will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where stunning skating combined with jaw dropping acrobatic feats defy the imagination.

Crystal is the name of a creative young woman who feels misunderstood and out of sync with environment. To escape her reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside-down world.

This magical show invites audiences to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs into colourful life with astonishing visual projections and an original score that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sounds of Cirque du Soleil.

Featuring a multitude of ice skating styles from extreme and freelance to figure skating, audiences journey into the wonderful world of Crystal in a unique show that’s set to capture imaginations across the UK for the very first time.

Tour dates:

March 6 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena at 8pm

March 7 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena at 4pm and 8pm

March 8 Sheffield Fly DSA Arena at 1pm

April 1 Manchester Manchester Arena at 8pm

April 2 Manchester Manchester Arena at 8pm

April 3 Manchester Manchester Arena at 8pm

April 4 Manchester Manchester Arena at 4pm and 8pm

April 5 Manchester Manchester Arena at 1pm

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal or www.livenation.co.uk

