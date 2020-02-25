Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge begins filming in Calderdale next month.

LB Casting Ltd is on the lookout for Calderdale residents to join the ranks for the upcoming series of the Channel 4 drama.

Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge is on hunt for TV extras

In an appeal on social media the casting company said: "We are about to start casting supporting roles for the 4th series of channel 4‘s ‘Ackley Bridge’.

"Filming is set to start shooting next month (March) in and around Halifax.

"We are currently accepting temporary artists to register their interest in being a part of the filming process. All roles are paid work.

"We are particularly keen to find males and females from the Asian community."

No experience is required and roles are for those aged 11 and over.

Anyone wishing to apply can do so by emailing info@lbcastingltd.co.uk with full name, age, ethnicity, contact number and two current selfies with no filters.

