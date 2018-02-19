Chance to watch Brighouse and Rastrick Band ahead of regional contest

The Brighouse and Rastrick Band, the current National Champions of Great Britain, will be hosting an open rehearsal on Tuesday 27 February at the Central Methodist Church in Brighouse in preparation for their participation at the Yorkshire Regionals contest the weekend after.

Conducted by their professional conductor, Professor David King, the Band will be playing the test piece Odyssey by Kevin Norbury, a piece that the Band played and won on the first day at the European Championships in Germany in 1999.

The event will take place at Central Methodist Church, Commercial Street, Brighouse and doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

For those who can’t make it, the Band’s next local appearance will be in Huddersfield Town Hall on the 24th March alongside Boobs & Brass in their final concert.

For all ticket enquiries, please contact the Band via phone on 01484 718835 or email d.howe881@btinternet.com.