Chance to see Embrace back in West Yorkshire after sell-out Piece Hall gig

Following on from the band’s sold-out hometown show at The Piece Hall, Halifax last month, Embrace will be bringing their special “Songs from The Good Will Out and Out Of Nothing” show to Leeds in 2020.

The band will be celebrating their two most successful albums to date playing songs exclusively from the albums at a very special show on March 14 at the first direct arena.

Embrace will be joined at the shows by special guests Starsailor and CUD.

Read: See 24 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Lead singer Danny McNamara said: “Our Halifax gig was really special, such a magical day, but this show has the potential to be even more special.

"It’s a chance to play some live favourites that we haven’t played for a long time, alongside all our biggest hits.”

The band's debut album back in 1998, The Good Will Out became one of the fastest selling debut albums by any British artist at the time, certified Gold on the day of release and going on to sell over half a million copies in the UK alone. The album spawned three Top 10 singles including, All You Good Good People, Come Back To What You Know and My Weakness Is None Of Your Business, together with two other Top 40 hits, One Big Family and Fireworks. The NME at the time declared the album, “One of the great debut albums of the past decade”.

Their fourth studio album in 2004 Out Of Nothing followed a three-year hiatus for the group and features two of Embrace’s biggest hit singles, in the shape of Ashes and the Coldplay-penned Gravity.

The album went on to sell over 600,000 copies achieving double Platinum status in the UK, with the NME famously describing Out Of Nothing as “The best comeback since Lazarus!”.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 2) via www.firstdirectarena.com.

Read: Look back at past performances from Embrace ahead of Piece Hall gig in Halifax