Calderdale actor joins Big Brother star to present new travel show in Japan

An Emmerdale star and Calderdale resident is joining up with a former Big Brother winner to present a new travel show.

Actor and director Daniel Coll, from Brighouse, is joined by prostate cancer survivor Paddy Doherty for a 10 part series which will be broadcast on TravelXP (Sky Channel 185) from Monday, January 25 to Wednesday, February 5 at 8pm.

Paddy Doherty and Daniel Coll. Picture: Rupert Singleton

“It’s called Dan and Paddy’s Bucket list-Kyushu Japan” said Paddy, “because we have both gone through massive health troubles recently and decided we wanted to go on a big adventure and do a show that would be informative, exciting and fun with surprising challenges for us to do.

“We had many experiences that I always dreamed about, like paragliding, bungy jumps, visiting active volcanoes, and catching a live baseball game with a twist!” Daniel Coll said.

“I became good friends with Paddy whilst making a documentary with him and we wanted to do our bucket list in Japan.

"It’s a fun show to watch and we hope it will be the first of many to come.”

The travel series will see Dan and Paddy attempting exciting activities, exploring the traditions and cuisine of Kyushu, and indulging in the best of Japanese lifestyle while also encountering challenges that make them confront their own phobias and inhibitions.

It is a joint production between Killion Films, RKB of Japan and Travelxp.

Commenting on the new project, Nisha Chothani, the director of Travelxp, said: “The series has been filmed in 8k technology so that viewers get the full impact of the adventures we have covered and see the true beauty of Kyushu. We have all come together and created something great here. Now that it’s about to go on air, we’re nervous and excited in equal measure.”

