Brighouse restaurant claims prize at first ever English Asian Food Awards

An Indian restaurant in Brighouse has plenty to celebrate after it was named 5 Star Indian Restaurant of the Year North at the first ever English Asian Food Awards 2019.

Royal Delhi Restaurant on Park Street was named winner of the award at a ceremony in Manchester earlier this week.

The restaurant joined Eastern Eye in Lichfield and Deshi Spice Restaurant and Lounge in Bedford as winners in the Midlands and South categories respectively, with Deshi Spice Restaurant and Lounge being named the overall winner in the category.

The ceremony is the first of its kind and exists to recognise and reward Asian restaurants, takeaways and other food establishments across England for working hard to service the Asian food industry, which is growing and diversifying each year.

The awards celebrated the achievements of businesses and individuals who connect communities through food and culture and commemorated the difference they make to the hospitality industry and England’s economy.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Oceanic Consulting said: “We would like to congratulate all of the winners and finalists from the first ever English Asian Food Awards 2018. The evening was a great success, particularly given the fact that this was the first award of its kind in England.

"We are keen to carry the momentum on from tonight, to future awards ceremonies celebrating Asian food in England, and to keep rewarding those who help this industry grow and shake markets year on year.”