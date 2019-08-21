Brighouse queen joins first ever RuPaul’s Drag Race UK line-up

A Brighouse queen is set to compete in the first UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race on BBC Three.

The US Series of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a cult global phenomenon and since the announcement of the first UK adaptation of the show there has been frenzied fan speculation about the line-up.

Divina De Campo from Brighouse will join nine other contestants as they compete for the title of UK’s first Drag Race Superstar.

The 35-year-old describes her act as a massive variety of different things.

The queen said: "You’ll get some opera, Italian aria, some pop tunes, some show tunes, some blue tunes I like sing things that are a bit more challenging or exciting that makes people say: "Oh my god, I wasn't expecting that."

After starting drag almost 15 years ago, Divina said that RuPaul’s Drag Race has had a huge impact: "It’s quite difficult to understate how much of an impact RuPaul’s Drag Race has had, not just on me but on drag in the UK as a whole.

"I started drag in 2005 and the internet was only just becoming a thing so there weren’t loads of makeup tutorials or lessons about how to make wigs or any of that stuff.

"There was almost none of that online. That has changed dramatically in the last ten years because Drag Race has a cult following and people are making content so that you can now find how to do a smokey eye, a cut crease, a bold lip, or teach yourself how to make dresses.

"So because of the effect of Drag Race and all of us wanting to be a bit better, and look better, I think it has elevated my drag and we’ve seen that all through the UK. Everybody’s just pitching a bit higher all the time."

The other contestants for the first UK series are Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Crystal, Cheryl Hole, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne, Vinegar Strokes.

The series has also attracted some big name judges including Graham Norton and Alan Carr who will join RuPaul and Michelle Visage, who is set to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Guest judges will also include Lorraine Kelly, Stacey Dooley Twiggy, Maisie Williams and more.

RuPaul said: “Each of the UK queens is so unique, so courageous and so special. I can't wait for the UK - and the world - to fall in love with them the same way I did.”

All ten queens will be taking part in Manchester Pride on Saturday 24 August for their first official appearance.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is set to air on BBC Three later this year

