Brighouse Arts Festival launched at London’s King’s Cross station

The seventh annual Brighouse Arts Festival launched last week – at King’s Cross Station in London.

The Festival volunteers set up in King’s Cross for the day with the aim of spreading the word about the Arts Festival and visiting Brighouse to as wide an audience as possible.

Steven Lord, chairman of the organising committee, said: “The more we can do to promote Brighouse as a cultural destination, the more the town will thrive.”

The stand was supported by one of the festival’s principal sponsors Grand Central Rail, which runs direct trains from London to Brighouse.

Sean English, Grand Central chief operating officer, joined the festival volunteers for more than 12 hours on the stall.

Festival Director Matthew Harrison-Lord said: “It was great promoting our festival in London Kings Cross and telling people about our wonderful headline acts, the internationally-famous Kiki Dee and Lesley Garrett.

“We are now putting our festival among the big boys. We can proudly shout about our festival which, with volunteer support, grows from strength to strength.”

The Arts Festival opens on Friday October 4 with a concert by Brighouse singer Roger Davies.

This is followed the next day with the official opening at St Martin’s church.

Other highlights include:

• Hitchcock’s 39 Steps in theatrical performance directed by Natasha Harper (October 5)

• a brass concert at St Matthew’s, Rastrick (October 6)

• pianist Jill Crossland gives a recital (October 7)

• Gilbert & Sullivan evening (October 9).

• a Baroque Festival Concert (October 11)

• a Puccini opera screening (October 13)

In Rastrick, there will be a drop-in fun day for all the family at Field Lane Community Centre (October 12) and more than 20 events, some of which are free to attend.

Tickets are on sale now from Harrison Lord and Ryecorn Wholefoods in Brighouse as well as online www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk or call 01484 711835 for more information.