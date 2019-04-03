Brighouse artist to appear on brand-new BBC One TV show

Brighouse artist Roger Davies is going to feature in a brand-new BBC One TV show hosted by Nick Knowles next week.

Each episode of ‘Home Is Where The Art Is’ will see artists compete for the chance to create a piece of unique artwork for a mystery buyer’s home.

The artists visit the home of a potential buyer to glean inspiration before delivering a pitch of their idea.

The buyer then chooses two of the three artists to create their artwork before finally selecting which piece they would like to purchase.

“When I saw a post on social media inviting applications for the show I thought it would be a great opportunity and decided to go for it,” said Roger.

Despite initially studying as an artist, for the last 16 years Roger Davies has enjoyed an eventful career as a musician. However, when he turned 40 in September 2017, he could not ignore the urge to pick up his paintbrushes again.

“I still love music and play live in concert with my band as much as possible,” he said. “But I kept noticing things on my travels and thinking ‘that would make a good painting’.

"Eventually I just couldn’t resist the urge to paint again. It’s given me a whole new lease of life and I enjoy it immensely.

"Taking part in ‘Home Is Where The Art Is’ was a brilliant experience which I’m grateful for.”

The new series is hosted by presenter Nick Knowles and will air its first episode on Monday, April 8.

Roger will appear in the episode which will air on Tuesday, April 9 on BBC One at 3.45pm.