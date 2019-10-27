Brighouse artist showcases familiar scenes at latest exhibit

The Brighouse based artist recently starred in an episode of the BBC One TV programme Home Is Where The Art Is where viewers saw Roger compete for, and successfully win a commission to create a unique painting for a mystery buyer.
Roger Davies is unveiling an exhibition of his new artwork on Saturday, November 9 which includes a selection of his most ambitious paintings so far.
The Brighouse based artist recently starred in an episode of the BBC One TV programme Home Is Where The Art Is where viewers saw Roger compete for, and successfully win a commission to create a unique painting for a mystery buyer.