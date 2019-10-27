Brighouse artist showcases familiar scenes at latest exhibit

Roger Davies is unveiling an exhibition of his new artwork on Saturday, November 9 which includes a selection of his most ambitious paintings so far.

The Brighouse based artist recently starred in an episode of the BBC One TV programme Home Is Where The Art Is where viewers saw Roger compete for, and successfully win a commission to create a unique painting for a mystery buyer.

Much of the artwork in this, his fourth exhibition, celebrates aspects of his locality in and around West Yorkshire and focuses upon subjects which a local audience will easily recognise.
Images of Castle Hill in Huddersfield, street scenes in Brighouse, the Piece Hall, the Victoria Theatre in Halifax, Bettys Tea Rooms in Ilkley and the Rex Cinema in Elland are all presented in Rogers unmistakable style.
Other paintings in the show are presented as a tribute to Rogers local art hero and old friend, the late Pennine Landscape Painter Peter Brook. In a series of pictures, Roger can be seen watching Peter sketching in various locations.
Previously, Roger Davies has enjoyed three sold out exhibitions at the Harrison Lord Gallery.
