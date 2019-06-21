Brighouse and Rastrick Band crowned Whit Friday champions once again

Brighouse and Rastrick Band was crowned Whit Friday champions after the annual competition in Saddleworth.

The weather during the day was mixed, but pouring rain resulted in some very wet uniforms at one of the venues.

The day began in Greenfield where band members gathered and Ian Dust, a long-time member of the band, mapped out a proposed route around the Saddleworth villages. Band members boarded their coach and began with their first performance at Grotton.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band managed to play at seven venues, finishing at 11pm at Dobcross.

To qualify for the overall Whit Friday Championship, bands must play a minimum of six contests with their best six results counting towards the title.

Other venues played at were Lydgate, Greenfield, Lees and Springhead, Delph and Denshaw.

The band won at all the venues apart from Denshaw where it came second. With ten contests in total it could not be beaten and the band retained the Whit Friday Championship.

This was the hat-trick for conductor Dr David Thornton.