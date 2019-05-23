Beatles celebration Let it Be heads to Bradford Alhambra for the first time

The new Let It Be is heading to Bradford for the first time.

Let It Be plays the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford from Monday June 3 to Saturday June 8. Eight performances across the week include matinees on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Let It Be cast are Emanuele Angeletti, Paul McCartney, Richard Jordan, John Lennon, John Brosnan, George Harrison, and Ben Cullingworth, Ringo Starr.

The Let It Be tour is made possible by West End producer Mark Goucher and Canadian producer Jeff Parry, a huge Beatles’ fan who created the show.

The Let It Be cast are joined by musical director Michael Bramwell on keyboards. They all play and sing live throughout the show, which is described as a theatrical concert.

Act One takes audiences through the early days of the band as they embarked on their musical journey and onwards to the heights of global Beatlemania.

The first half of the evening features many of their most famous songs including I Want to Hold Your Hand, Day Tripper, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Penny Lane, A Day In The Life, Come Together, Get Back, and The End.

In a twist from the original Let It Be show, Act Two is set a decade after The Beatles went their separate ways. It gives fans a rare glimpse of how the Fab Four could have Come Together once again to perform.

Audiences are taken on a memorable and unique step back in time to the reunion concert taking place on October 9 1980 – it’s John Lennon’s 40th birthday. This is the ultimate concert that never was.

Just imagine: the band reunites for one night only. The band’s solo material featured includes Starting Over, Band On The Run, Black Bird, Got My Mind Set On You, My Sweet Lord, Live and Let Die, and Imagine.

Let It Be producer Jeff Parry said: “Let It Be really touches the hearts of Beatles’ fans, and we’ve received a very warm and welcoming response to the tour. Manny, John, Ben, Richard and Michael are incredible performers and musicians, who really bring the audience into the show, making them feel part of it.

“We want theatregoers to feel like they’re actually right there, watching the Fab Four. The new Act Two also gives a whole new perspective to the show with the reunion that never was – it’s very special and we believe it’s never been done before. And as a Beatles’ fan from a very young age, I was truly moved – so I know audiences will treasure that feeling too.”

Let It Be is a celebration of the iconic music of The Beatles and has already been seen by more than two million people worldwide, including a run in the West End and two UK tours.

Tickets for Bradford Alhambra

Call 01274 432000 or www.bradford-theatres.co.uk