Wayne’s art catches eye of Pat Boone

This grasshopper is well camouflaged in this picture taken by Wayne Smedly
This grasshopper is well camouflaged in this picture taken by Wayne Smedly

Wayne Sheppard Art Exhibition plus Lazy Sunday Jazz Brunch

Courtyard Cafe, Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, December 2, 11am-4pm

Sowerby Bridge Art Circle member Wayne Sheppard’s art has caught the eye of a number of people - including recording artist Pat Boone. You can see exactly why when he holds his debut exhibition in the Courtyard Cafe at Halifax Playhouse this Sunday. It will be a laid back Sunday with jzz music to accompany visitors viewing. The event will raise money for Halifax Thespians L.I.F.T. FUNdraising initiative.

Tickets: 07894 831233