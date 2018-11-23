Two local artists and two different styles of work

Art Exhibitions

Artsmill, Hebden Bridge, Nov 25

A preview for exhibitions by two local artists takes place at Artsmill, Hebden Bridge this Sunday.

Artist/Painter, Anna Gibson is showing her work in ‘The David Wright Gallery’ while Stella Hill, who owns Legacy Arts is showing a body of her work in the Gallery Lounge.

Anna studied and trained in hand-ceramics and her degree was in multidisciplinary Design at North Staffordshire Polytechnic. However Anna now creates her art in a very different way - for this exhibition through painting.

“I often start with a sketch.Sometimes the colours or form in say an advertisement or a photograph might grab my attention and I might use the colours or the structure in a very inexact manner to make a landscape.”

She sometimes adds texture to her work with scraps of printed material or fabric. “I often use one painting to feed into the next, using the form or the colour or the composition and treating the whole thing in a slightly different way. I am not interested in trying to achieve photographic accuracy, what excites me is trying to capture glimpses of forms and lines that emerge in and out of my frame.”

Stella Hill explains her work. “I like to explore many subjects and mediums. I like working with oil paint and acrylics and have enjoyed mixing many mediums such as collage and pastels to create a 3D effect on some pieces.”

A lot of Stella’s work has been inspired by her environments and emotions. “This work represents feelings of love, death, memories and seasonal changes. I have also included some whimsical imagery which characterises attitude and childhood memories.”

Ann and Stella’s work will be displayed until December 16. This Sunday’s preview is between 2pm - 4pm.

More information from http://www.artsmill.org