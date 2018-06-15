TV Highlight: Series Finale of blistering Bulletproof

Bulletproof, Sky One & NOW TV, Tuesday, 9pm

Brace yourselves for a car chase, a hostage crisis AND a prison break as the Sky original production concludes with a pulse-pounding finale.

The contents of the package have changed everything, and Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) are more determined than ever to find answers. They pay a visit to the heavily fortified house of a scared Borlock, and promise to protect him if he tells them everything he knows about Sharp. Borlock opens up and the secrets that he spills – as well as a prison break, a car chase involving an ambulance and a tense hostage situation – put Bishop and Pike in a race against time to get to the culprits.

The case doesn’t end without heartache and changes things forever.

But it’s also reminded both Bishop and Pike of what they do best. And that – together – they are the best.

Star Noel Clarke told us: “ For me, the action is exciting, but the most important part of the show is the camaraderie and the love the characters have for each other.

“That’s what’s going to make this stand out.

"There’s a moment in the teaser that everyone mentions when Bishop looks at Pike and says, “I don’t know what I’d do without you”, and then Pike nods.

“That’s what the show’s about, their brotherhood, and the action comes from the fact they’ll do anything they can to look after each other and get their man.”