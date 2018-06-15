TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

Get away from the World Cup and online with these great shows... From Saturday June 16.

BBC iPlayer: Doctor Who

Ahead of Jodie Whittaker taking up the mantle of the Thirteenth Doctor, all ten series will be available to watch as boxsets on BBC iPlayer, including every special from the past 13 years of the Doctor’s adventures, including mini-episode The Night of the Doctor.

BBC Three: Murder In Successville

There has been another Murder in Successville. A priceless piece of art has been stolen from right under DI Sleet’s nose, and Bjork is murdered in the process. Sleet and his new sidekick Richard Osman wade into art’s black market underworld to catch their culprit.

Sky Box Sets: Get Shorty

The gangster comedy starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano. This week, Rick realises what he has got himself into when discovers the unconventional ways Miles and his mob partner Louis handle their business. All episodes of season one are available now on Sky Box Sets.

Prime Video: Life In Pieces

James Brolin, Dianne Wiest and Colin Hanks head an all-star cast in this hilarious new series that features four short stories each week about the members of one eccentric family. When the Hughes family moves into John and Joan’s home after their kitchen is destroyed, their presence creates chaos.

Netflix: Sense8

Picking up where season one left off, Capheus, Kala, Lito, Nomi, Riley , Sun, Will and Wolfgang come together both physically and mentally, plunged into the middle of each other’s tragedies and triumphs. On the run from Whispers it’s a matter of survival as the Sensates must find a way to live with, understand and protect one another.

Sky Cinema: Victoria & Abdul (2017, Sky PG)

Judi Dench is reliably brilliant here, returning to the role she won a BAFTA for in Mrs Brown back in 1997.

Billy Connolly is nowhere to be seen this time, so instead Dench’s ageing and increasingly cantankerous Queen Victoria takes a shine to the humble Indian servant – Ali Fazal’s Abdul – shipped over from Agra to present a ceremonial coin in celebration of the golden jubilee.

As their remarkable real-life relationship blossoms, Abdul goes from footman to “Munshi”, meaning teacher, a promotion not entirely welcomed by a circle of resentful, scheming courtiers – including Her Majesty’s son and Prince of Wales, Bertie (Eddie Izzard). From Friday.