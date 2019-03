‘A Humble Station?’

Halifax Playhouse/Mon, April 1

A new documentary film telling the story of Branwell Bronte’s time spent living and working in the Calder Valley will be shown on Monday, April 1 at 7.30pm. The film, ‘A Humble Station?’, is directed by Alan Wrigley, whose score accompanies the film, and written by Calder Valley poet Simon Zonenblick. It looks at Branwell’s work on the railway, his troubled reputation and his poetry and paintings.

Tel: 01422 365998.