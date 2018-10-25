Still time for entries to open art exhibition

Calderdale Open Art Exhibition

Bankfield Museum, Halifax

Art lovers in Calderdale are in for a treat from Saturday, November 10, as Bankfield Museum prepares to display work by professional and amateur artists from across the north of England.

The eighth annaul Open Art exhibition will feature a selection of drawings, paintings, prints, photographs and textiles. There is still time for artists to submit their work before the closing date of Saturday, November 3.

Coun Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, said: “The annual Calderdale Open Art exhibition is always popular and it’s so interesting to see the mix of styles and media used by talented artists from across the region. There is still time to submit work and be in with a chance of winning great prizes and having the work showcased at Bankfield Museum.”

Exhibits will be chosen by artists Jake Attree and Tom Wood and curator Elinor Camille-Wood.

The exhibition will be opened on November 10 at 2pm when the prizes will be awarded by the Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Marcus Thompson. The exhibition will run until January 2019.

Tel: 01422 352334.