Step into Spring with vibrant art

Step into Spring with a wonderful new exhibition of paintings at Harrison Lord Gallery, Brighouse - guaranteed to lift the winter gloom.

It opens on Saturday February 10 and features new work by four popular artists.

Headlining the show is a large selection of new work by Brighouse artist Neville Fleetwood.

His work is featured alongside work by Clare Haley, Angela Bell and Catherine McGrath.

Fleetwood’s contemporary paintings demonstrate a strong, bold use of colour and vibrancy which are developed by applying layer upon layer.

He is particularly well known for his still life paintings, mostly of floral arrangements and Yorkshire landscapes which are full of atmosphere, with patchwork fields arranged into vivid abstract designs.

His contemporary paintings have created an impressive following and he has won many major art awards over the years.

Angela Bell from Hull returns to the gallery with her highly decorative paintings depicting New York scenes and a series themed around women.

“I usually work in a spontaneous, unpredictable way, which often involves using a variety of media from a vast collection of saved bits and bobs, such as silver paper, ribbon, tissue, seeds etc,” she says. “If I am not using mixed media I like to work in acrylics and particularly enjoy the subtle and interesting effects of glazing, working layer upon layer.”

Clare Haley has new paintings of the moorland hills in her popular dramatic style. She works from her small studio in Holmfirth and develops the atmospheric content of her paintings through location photography, research of weather and cloud consequences, imagined places and her experience living in an area of such raw beauty.

Catherine McGrath’s work is based on the mills and industrial buildings of West Yorkshire. She moulds the buildings into fascinating patterns.

“Since my retirement from lecturing in modern languages in 2005, I have focused full-time on my artwork. Over the last few years, I have exhibited at a number of art shows and galleries in Yorkshire and in Southern France,” she says.

The exhibition is free to enter and runs for 6 weeks. For more go to harrisonlord.co.uk or ring 01484 722462.