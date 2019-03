Up North Film and Television Festival launch

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax on March 21 at 6pm

Join actor Ian Puleston-Davies and actor/presenter Neil Hurst for Square Chapel’s first ever film and television festival launch. Find out all about the festival line up with preview screenings, special events with actors and directors and the audience is promised some big festival announcements too. Reserve a ticket for yourself and a friend.

Tickets: 01422 349422.