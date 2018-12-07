Overturned law subject of award winning film

‘Sanctuary’

Halifax Film Society

Thoughtful, nuanced and fun, ‘Sanctuary’ from 2016 is a gently radical film that illustrates the injustice of the now-overturned Irish law banning pre-marital sex for people with developmental disabilities. Directed by Len Collin, the film will be shown at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax, on Sunday, December 16 at 7.15pm. Voted best feature film by the Irish Critics Circle last year, it was described as ‘care, chaos and comedy in the community’ by The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw.

Tel: 01422 349422 or 01422 355990.