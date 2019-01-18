Open studios on lookout for artists

Hebden Bridge Open Studios

Hebden Bridge from July 5-7

Organisers of Hebden Bridge Open Studios are looking for artists to take part in this year’s event, which once again shares dates with the Arts Festival Open gardens team to create a dedicated weekend for both art lovers and horticultural fans. Last year over 80 artists welcomed visitors into their studios and workshops. The Open Studios map is centered in Hebden Bridge but extends to Mytholmroyd, Old Town, Luddenden, Heptonstall and Todmorden. Closing date is February 15.

All information can be found at hebdenbridgeopenstudios.org