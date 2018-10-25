Meet Rozanne - UK’s best-selling artist

Rozanne Bell Exhibition

Harrison Lord Gallery, Brighouse from Saturday, October 27

Rozanne Bell, the UK’s best-selling artist, will be at the opening of a new exhibition of 50 of her works this Saturday in Brighouse. It is her first visit to West Yorkshire in 18 months Her style is wonderfully uplifting, her paintings burst with colour, always vibrant and witty, convivial and quirky. Steven Lord the gallery owner said: “Rozanne Bell is the epitome of fun. She is a flamboyant, gregarious character with a unique creative imagination that knows no bounds.” She will be there from 1pm to 4pm.