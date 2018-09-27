Matt Damon in Downsizing leads the way in our choice of what to stream or download PLUS TRAILER

All the best stuff to watch at home, on the train or in bed on telly or on the mobile gadget of your choice, from Saturday, September 29.

Sky Cinema: Downsizing (2017, Sky 15)

The latest from acclaimed writer-director Alexander Payne is a thoughtful sci-fi satire set in a near-future world where the technology exists to shrink people down to just five inches tall.

Developed as a last-ditch bid to help reduce the strain on our overpopulated planet, the irreversible procedure has the added benefit of making meagre finances seem like millions.

It’s understandable then that cash-strapped Omaha therapist Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) comes to see the appeal, signing on the dotted line and moving into a mini-resort where he meets both ageing Serbian playboy Dusan (Christoph Waltz) and dissident Vietnamese refugee Ngoc Lan Tran. From Friday.

BBC iPlayer: The Musketeers

The brightest and best musketeers of the King’s Regiment, Athos, Porthos and Aramis, are dispatched by Captain Treville to find a missing musketeer carrying important letters on behalf of King Louis. But Cardinal Richelieu has plans to increase his political power.

BBC Three: Ja’mie: Private School Girl

Ja’mie King has big plans for her last three months as queen bee of Hillford Girls Grammar, setting her sights on winning both the prestigious Hillford Medal for the Best Girl in Year 12 and snagging Mitchell, the best-looking new guy at nearby Kelton Boys Grammar. Australian comedy series.

Sky Box Sets: The Wire: Seasons 1-5

The Wire is one of those series that crops up on nearly every ‘must watch’ list. And for good reason. Underneath the plaudits is a remarkable drama that, over five seasons and 60 episodes, takes a stark look at the seedy side of Baltimore, starting with the police force and the drug trade.

Prime Video: Diablo Guardian

Based on Xavier Velasco’s award-winning novel, Diablo Guardián tells the story of Violetta, a young woman who flees her native Mexico to start a new in New York City. But, instead of living a dream, Violetta is awoken to a harsh reality when she runs out of money.

Netflix: The Good Cop

Tony Danza plays Big Tony, a lovable yet not exactly honourable, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, TJ, Josh Groban, a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn’s toughest cases. This ‘odd couple’ become unofficial partners.