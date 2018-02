Halifax Film Society

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax

‘Mustang’, an internation-ally co-produced film from 2015, will be screened by Halifax Film Society on Sunday, February 25 at 7.15pm. Directed by Turkish-French film director Deniz Gamze Erguven, it is set in a remote village and depicts the lives of five orphaned sisters as they face the challenges of growing up in a conservative society. ’Mustang’ won praise as ‘incendiary and intimate’.

Tel: 01422 349422/355990.