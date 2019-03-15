Themed events

Rex Cinema, Elland in March.

Flash, Bang, Wallop - What a Fine Mess!!! Don’t miss two great themed events at the Elland cinema. First on Sunday, March 17 is a regular classic musical afternoon, with the 1967 feel good film Half a Sixpence starring Tommy Steele and Julia Foster. Then on Saturday, March 30 enjoy a night of Laurel & Hardy with the screening of Block-Heads, You’re Darn Tootin, Our Wife and the famous Music Box which won an Oscar. At both events an organist will play before the film and during the interval.

Tickets: 01422 372140