Doctor Who leads our round-up of the week's best TV shows this week from Saturday October 6 PLUS TRAILER

Doctor Who, BBC One, Sunday, 6.45pm

Here it is, episode one of the brand new series of Doctor Wh0 – The Woman Who Fell To Earth.

In a South Yorkshire city (Sheffield), Ryan Sinclair, Yasmin Khan and Graham O’Brien are about to have their lives changed forever, as a mysterious woman, unable to remember her own name, falls from the night sky. Can they believe a word she says? And can she help solve the strange events taking place across the city?

The series is being billed as an action-adventure for all the family and stars Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

This is an ideal jumping-on point for viewers new to the series, boasting as it does an all-new cast and showrunner (Chris Chibnall of Broadchurch fame). What amazing adventures in space and time will we see over the next ten weeks?

It’s all very hush-hush but Jodie Whittaker says of the themes of the new run: “Friendship and loyalty and survival. All things that are very human, interlaced with things that are very far from human and the familiar. It’s a very inclusive world.

Killing Eve continues.

“When I watch TV and film, I want to feel engrossed and excited, particularly in this world and genre. Doctor Who in itself is its own genre. I suppose you want it to feel like a roller-coaster ride!

“We want to engage with the eight-year-olds and the 80-year-olds, whether they’re into Doctor Who or not, because we’re saying, ‘You don’t need to know everything, but I bet you’ll enjoy it’.

Killing Eve, BBC One, Saturday,9.15pm

Intel from Berlin points to the existence of a mole, prompting Eve (Sandra Oh) to undertake her first surveillance operation.Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is sent to England to eliminate a member of British Intelligence. Villanelle wonders, could it be Eve?”

For The People finishes.

For The People, Sky Witness & NOW TV, Monday, 10pm

It’s the end of the first season of Shonda Rhimes’ latest series, and all facts are not created equal. Sandra defends a hydrologist accused of spying for the Chinese government, but the similarities between this and a former case she lost shakes her confidence.

A Discovery Of Witches, Sky One & NOW TV, Friday, 9pm

Tensions between the creatures grow. As they seek a ruthless way to split up Matthew and Diana, Matthew crosses a dangerous line when he hunts out the witch who broke into his lab. Back in Sept-Tours, Ysabeau is also desperate to separate Diana and her son.

An unhappy vampire in A Discovery Of Witches.

The Good Doctor, Sky Witness & NOW TV, Tuesday,

9pm

A breakout success story of 2017, the hit medical drama starring Freddie Highmore is back. As the second season picks up, Dr Shaun Murphy’s career at St Bonaventure Hospital is still in the balance, and his proposed treatment for a homeless patient puts him in the line of fire.

Comedy Legends, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

Barry Cryer pays tribute to the heroes of comedy he has worked with over his many years in the business. Each episode will celebrate one artist. Stars include Tommy Cooper, Ronnie Barker, Joan Rivers, Bob Hope, Kenny Everett, Frankie Howerd and Morecambe and Wise.

The Lakes with Paul Rose, BBC Two, Monday, 8pm

For the last 20 years, the Lake District has been the place that adventurer and explorer Paul Rose calls home. In the first episode of this new documentary series, Paul explores Windermere and joins the 18 million tourists who make the Lake District the most visited national park in the country.

The Good Doctor returns.

Paul takes the helm of one the Windermere cruise ships and he takes a look at how Windermere first became a tourist destination for wealthy adventurers who wanted a different kind of wild experience in 18th century Britain.

He also goes in hunt of things modern-day visitors may miss, including a hound trailing event that’s been a part of the Lake District calendar for more than 200 years. Plus, he meets one of the survivors of the Holocaust who came to the Lake District in 1945. Paul ends the programme with the ascent of Orrest Head.

In further episodes, Paul explores Coniston, Derwentwater/Borrowdale and Eskdale.

One to listen to on the radio: The Bailout, Saturday, BBC Radio 4, 8pm-9pm

For the first time, Radio 4 tells the thrilling story of the bank bailout from inside No 10, in a dramatic blow-by-blow account from then Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Along with the then Chancellor Alistair Darling at the Treasury, Governor Mervyn King at the Bank of England, and former BBC Business Editor Robert Peston, we piece together the race against time to deliver a bold plan to stabilise the financial system before the banks go bust.

Tommy Cooper remembered.