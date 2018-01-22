Dancers will put their best feet forward

It’s that time of year when local dancers put on their dancing shoes for the annual Roy Castle Tapathon.

The event, which is now in its 22nd year, will take place at North Bridge Leisure Centre in Halifax on Sunday, January 21.

Janet Austin, from Brighouse, took over the organising of the event seven years ago and leads two tap classes in the town as well as one in Huddersfield.

Janet said: “Last year the Tapathon raised £10,036.90 which takes the total of all the 21 Tapathons to £266,091.81.

“The dance schools are a mixture of just children, just adults or children and adults, and some of the dance schools have taken part every year.

“I absolutely love the day of the Tapathon as it has a fabulous atmosphere and makes you feel so good to know you are all there to raise money to help with the research into lung cancer.

“It’s what you call a ‘feel good day’.”

The dance schools taking part in the tapathon include:

10am: Gainsborough Stage School, Bradford

10.25am: Dance 4 All, Halifax

10.40am: Whiteley’s Academy, Halifax

11.05am: Baby Ballet, Halifax

11.20am: The Dance Mill, Halifax

11.40am: Janet Austin Tappers, Brighouse

12.05pm: Karen Binns Stage School, Elland

12.20pm: Strickland-Cook Theatre School and Pam’s Tappers, Huddersfield

12.40pm: North Bridge Leisure Centre Tappers , Halifax

1.05pm: Halifax Dance Academy, Halifax

1.25pm: Donna Claire School of Dance, Huddersfield

1.40pm: Janet Austin Tappers, Huddersfield

2.05pm: Dance Arena Ballet and Stage School – Holywell Green

2.25pm: Lisa-Jane’s Dancers, Ripponden

2.50pm: Limelight Theatre School, Rastrick

3.10pm: Brighouse Central Tappers, Brighouse