From Broadway to Hollywood with Anton and Erin

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford on March 14 (2pm and 7.30pm)

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple, Anton du Beke and Erin Boag when they return to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford this spring with an exciting new show. Celebrating their tenth tour, the show features exciting new choreography, sparkling costumes and a show band performing timeless music.

Call 01274 432000 for tickets