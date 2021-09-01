Enjoying the fun at Our House family festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography

PICTURE SPECIAL : Our House family festival in Brighouse

A family festival in Brighouse raised nearly £2,000 for charity.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:37 pm

The Our House event at Brighouse Town FC on Sunday collected the funds for Calderdale SmartMove. The event included music, children's entertainment, bouncy castles, face painting, food stalls and more. Photos by Dany Thompson Photography.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL : Our House family festival in Brighouse

Harry Hamer, 11, on the bungee at Our House Festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL : Our House family festival in Brighouse

Having fun at Our House Festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography,

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL : Our House family festival in Brighouse

India Fossett, 8, tires her hand at a game at Our House Festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography.

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL : Our House family festival in Brighouse

Enjoying the fun at Our House family festival in Brighouse. Photos by Danny Thompson Photography.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2