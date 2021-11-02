Here's where you can enjoy Bonfire Night in Calderdale this year

Firefighters are urging people to attend organised events

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to attend organised displays rather than setting off fireworks at home.

It is warning that any bonfires that pose a danger to people or buildings may be extinguished.

Firefighters will also be working with Calderdale Council to identify and remove rubbish that could be targeted for arson.

The fire service is holding a bonfire and display at its headquarters on Bradford Road in Birkenshaw on Saturday, November 6 from 5pm.

Tickets on the gate are £8 for adults, £5 for children and free for under fives.

There are also events being held at:

The Duke of William in Shelf on Friday, November 5 at 7.30pm

The Prospect Inn in Claremount in Halifax on Friday, November 5 from 6pm

The Alma Inn near Sowerby Bridge from 5pm on Saturday, November 6

The Shears Inn Paris Gates in Halifax on Friday, November 5 from 6pm

Siddal Ex-Service Men’s Club in Halifax on Friday, November 5 from 7pm

Turnpike by Maya in Rishworth from 5pm on Friday, November 5