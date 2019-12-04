Artist showcases familiar Yorkshire scenes at Brighouse exhibition

A new art exhibition opened this week at the Harrison Lord Gallery to great acclaim.

It featured one of Yorkshire’s leading artists, Cleckheaton based Simon Wright.

Simon Wright (centre) at the opening of his new exhibition at the Harrison Lord Gallery

Simon’s subjects cover a wide range of local landscapes, all displaying a vivid colour palette, but the focus of the show is a range of Yorkshire’s favourite scenes including Hebden Bridge, Saltaire, the Piece Hall, Bettys tearoom and Brighouse.

Simon Wright said: “My work has sold throughout the UK and America. In recent years I have become more successful through various national Art competitions.

"It’s great to have a major exhibition so close to home. The paintings are beautifully displayed and I’m very proud of them."

Gallery owner, Steven Lord said: “I commissioned Simon Wright to paint local Yorkshire scenes and he's amazed me with the quality of his work. This is a must see show.”

The exhibition runs for two weeks at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

