An Audience with SAS leader Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Join TV's most experienced, highest ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper - Mark 'Billy' Billingham - as seen on Channel 4's SAS Who Dares Wins - for an exciting evening of inspirational speaking and stories the Victoria Theatre, Halifax..

Billy is a former SAS Sergeant Major Class 1 and bodyguard to the stars including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and many others.

Hosted and produced by endurance world record breaker and author Mark Llewhellin, there will also be a Q&A and a chance to meet Billy himself.

An Audience with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Wednesday May 15.

Tickets: 01422 351158 or on line here