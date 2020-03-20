9 TV shows filmed in Calderdale to binge if you're in self-isolation
In the current climate, people are finding that they have more time in their homes and what better way to spend time that sitting down and watching a boxset.
Friday 20 March 2020 07:00
From comedies to crime drama there's plenty of Calderdale content to keep you occupied. Here are nine TV shows filmed in the borough to binge if you're in self-isolation.
1. Happy Valley - Series 1-2 - Netflix and BritBox
Following police sergeant Catherine Cawood as she goes after the criminals of Calderdale, Happy Valley has won high praise for its thrilling and dramatic storylines. A great TV show to watch.
2. Gentleman Jack - Series 1 - BBC IPlayer
Escape back to the past with this BBC/HBO period drama. Gentleman Jack follows the life of Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister as she looks to open a coal mine and find herself a wife.
3. Last Tango in Halifax - Series 1-5 - BBC IPlayer
An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations!
4. Ackley Bridge - Series 1-3 - All4
A school drama which has many funny moments, Ackley Bridge has three series for you to binge. The series follows a school in a fictional Yorkshire town with its diverse staff and students.
