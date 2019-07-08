17 pictures showing top brass at annual Brighouse March Contest The annual Brighouse & District Lions Brass Festival attracted bands from across the county to take part in the annual March and Hymn Tune Contest. Here are some of the best pictures from the recent event - can you spot anyone you know? 1. Brass Festival Members of The Lindley Band, from the left, Alison Pickles, Victoria Oliver, Sam Thackrah and Lucas Jackson, 12. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Brass Festival Milly Brooke, 12, left, and Katie James, 11, from Bradford Youth Brass Band. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Brass Festival Members of Drighlington Band, from the left, Lynne Walsh, Fiona Robinson, and Elaine Welch jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Brass Festival Elland Youth Band. perform at the festival jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5