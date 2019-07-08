Brighouse brass festival

17 pictures showing top brass at annual Brighouse March Contest

The annual Brighouse & District Lions Brass Festival attracted bands from across the county to take part in the annual March and Hymn Tune Contest.

Here are some of the best pictures from the recent event - can you spot anyone you know?

Members of The Lindley Band, from the left, Alison Pickles, Victoria Oliver, Sam Thackrah and Lucas Jackson, 12.

Milly Brooke, 12, left, and Katie James, 11, from Bradford Youth Brass Band.

Members of Drighlington Band, from the left, Lynne Walsh, Fiona Robinson, and Elaine Welch

Elland Youth Band. perform at the festival

