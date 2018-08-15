10 of the best specialist gin bars in Yorkshire

Gone are the days when beer and wine topped the orders at bars - gin has now made its claim as the nation's favourite tipple, with creatively infused cocktails breathing new life into the classic G&T.

Luckily, gin fans have plenty of choice here in Yorkshire with a wealth of bars serving a host of exciting gin infused tipples.

Lazy Lounge offers a huge variety of gins to enjoy in its quirky, cosy space

From fruity blends, to sharper citrus flavours, here are 10 of the best Yorkshire bars for your gin fix.

Pintura

Boasting an impressive basement gin bar which is home to more than 100 different gins, drinkers can enjoy a great selection of cocktails served in the Spanish ‘copa’ style goblets and paired with an individual tonic and garnishes to highlight the flavours.

Visit: 1 Trinity Street, LS1 6AP – pinturakitchen.co.uk



Halifax's Gin Lane boasts around 60 different gin brands to try

Trippetts Lounge Bar

This award-winning bar in the heart of Sheffield may be popular for its fine dining and jazz, but its standout appeal can certainly be credited to its varied gin selection.

The bar's 'Gin Bible' features 89 different gins to choose from, including Hendricks, Portobello Road, Star of Bombay and Sir Robin of Locksley, and the chic jazz lounge offers the perfect spot to relax with a drink or two.

Visit: 89 Trippet Lane, Sheffield, S1 4EL - trippetsloungebar.co.uk



Gin Lane

This boutique gin bar in the heart of Halifax aims to offer customers a modern style of gin drinking in the enchanting setting at The Piece Hall, offering around 60 different brands to try and a warm welcome.

Visit: The Piece Hall, Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1RE - gin-lane.co.uk



The Maven

Known for its secretive location and speakeasy style, The Maven is a stylish and sophisticated drinking den offering some of the most creative cocktails in the city, and you’ll find an impressive array of gin infused tipples to enjoy.

Visit: 1 Call Lane, LS1 7DH – themavenbar.com



The Botanist

Renowned for its striking, botanical themed interior, The Botanist provides a unique, rustic setting to indulge in a drink or two and with a lengthy selection of gin cocktails on the menu, you’ll find something new to try every time.

Visit: 5A & 5B Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1 2JG / 67 Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HW / 15-19 Stonegate, York, YO1 8ZW – thebotanist.uk.com



Evil Eye

Behind its over overflowing specialist gin shop, Evil Eye hides a cosy cocktail bar with a huge range of tasty tipples to try, offering something for every palate.

Fruity fans might enjoy the Clockwork Orange, made with gin, cointreau, mandarine napoleon, orange syrup, orange and lemon, or the Bramble, made with tanqueray gin, creme de mure, lemon and sugar syrup.

Visit: 42 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS - evileyelounge.com



East Riding Gin Club & Kitchen

This recently opened gin bar and kitchen brings a whole host of innovative cocktail creations to Beverley, with a delicious food menu to complement the drinks on offer.

The stylish bar features a welcoming front bar and plenty of seating, along with a spacious outdoor area which is perfect for indulging in a few drinks on a warm summer evening.

Visit: 3 North Bar, Beverley, HU17 - facebook.com/East-Riding-Gin-Club-Kitchen



Jake’s Bar & Still Room

This specialist cocktail bar produces its own unique range of spirits and liqueurs from its affectionately named copper pot still, Tabitha, and offers an ever changing selection of tipples, including their signature Portobello Road Gin cocktail.

Visit: 27 Call Lane, LS1 7BT – jakesbar.co.uk



The Gin Lounge

Nestled in the heart of Ilkley town centre, this snug gin lounge for the over 25s serves more than 150 gins from all around the world, including a few from local suppliers to provide customers with a taste of Yorkshire's finest.

Visit: 45 Brook Street, Ilkley, LS29 8AG - theginloungeilkley.com



Lazy Lounge

Priding itself on its gin, wine and whisky offering, Lazy Lounge offers a huge variety of gins to enjoy in its cosy space tucked away on Wellington Street, and they also serve a tasty gin and afternoon tea for an indulgent treat.

Visit: Unit D, Westpoint, Wellington Street, LS1 4JY – lazy-lounge.com