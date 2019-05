The Calderdale Schools football finals get under way at Brighouse Town AFC today with the under 12s at 3.30, the under-15s at 4.45 and the under-16s at 6.15.

There are three more finals on Thursday with the under-13s game at 3.30, the under-14s at 4.45 and the under-19s at 7.45 when Lightcliffe Academy and North Halifax Grammar will meet.

Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for concessions, There is a tea bar and licensed bar open both days.