WATCH - Halifax starlet scores incredible try in reserve match at Keighley Cougars

Watch Jacob Smilie's stunning try below.
Watch Jacob Smilie's stunning try below.

Jacob Smillie has certainly got some pace to burn.

The Halifax reserve star scored an incredible length-of-the-field try during his side's 70-4 success against Keighley Cougars earlier this month.

Smilie's try put Halifax 28-0 ahead after 27 minutes during the friendly at Cougar Park.

The winger fielded a high kick on his own goal-line before rounding his opposite number and bursting down the right flank.

The speedster worked his way in-field, leaving would-be tacklers in his wake, before leaping across the whitewash to score.

The footage emerged on social media last night, with one user saying it was: "Like a young Rob Worrincy."

The former Halifax winger, who scored over 100 tries for the club during two separate spells, replied: "The kid's got wheels."

Last week, Fax Reserves continued their winning start to the year with a 22-18 victory against Featherstone Rovers.

The gloss was taken off the win slightly after Dafydd Jones broke his arm in a close-fought West Yorkshire derby.