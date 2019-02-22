Third time lucky for Old Brodleians fixture?

After two postponements due to a frozen pitch, Old Brodleians will hope to finally host Hullensians on Saturday (2.15).

A top four finish in Yorkshire One has long been the aim and victory this weekend would move them onto the heels of fourth-placed Pontefract.

Brods will be without two key forwards as they look to follow up last weekend’s comfortable home win over Middlesbrough.

Callum Thompson is likely to be out for several weeks with a knee injury and Joe Kafalalotu has returned home to Tonga. This provides opportunities for the likes of Gareth Moger, Joe Sealey and the three Ashton brothers, George, Peter and Tom.

Hullensians are in a better place than at the time of the latest postponement, having beaten Guisborough 40-12 before their narrow defeat to second-placed Heath last weekend.

Heath, Old Crossleyans and Old Rishworthians are without games in the same section this weekend but Rishworthians make the long trip to the north east as they face South Shields side Westoe in the National Intermediate Cup.

The non-league fixture will come as light relief to the Copley club after the bitter blow of a narrow last-minute defeat at home to Dinnington in their battle for Yorkshire One survival last weekend.

Rishworthians led by five points with three minutes to go, until the visitors drew level with a try and won it with the conversion.

“We were disappointed but not downhearted, so we can look forward to travelling to Westoe just to play and enjoy ourselves without worrying about the league,” said assistant coach Tom Andrews.

Halifax Vandals host Rotherham Phoenix in Yorkshire Three, having beaten Skipton 26-5 at Warley last weekend.

Halifax beat visitors Nestle Rowntree 17-6 at Ovenden Park in the Yorkshire Four Shield last weekend but may have to play out of their skins to follow up away to leaders Stockbridge.