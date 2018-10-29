Superb Brods shatter leaders

Old Brodleians produced a barnstorming first 40 minutes on the way to a sensational 36-5 win away to Yorkshire One leaders Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Ollie Akroyd’s visitors had a four-try bonus point in the bag by half-time as they racked up a 26-0 advantage against shell-shocked hosts who surrendered top spot to Old Crossleyans, the only team they had previously lost to this season.

The Woodhead boys were up for the challenge after the long drive up to Teesside and produced their best performance of the campaign so far with the pack laying the foundations.

Brods raced out of the blocks and dominated every aspect of play even though they were facing a strong wind. They overran their hosts and bagged four tries in the opening 40 minutes.

Akroyd had spoken after the workmanlike performance in the comfortable home win over Keighley seven days earlier that Brods would need to step up their game for Saturday’s long trip and that Harris Morris needed a try to boost his confidence.

Winger Morris duly scored after seven minutes. Following good handling in midfield, the youngster’s pace took him clear of the cover.

Phil Town converted and added the second try thanks to his elusive running which was too much for the home defence. Town added the goal and Brods were 14 points up in as many minutes.

The Brods pack got their reward for their domination of the scrum on 30 minutes when several consecutive infringements by the home side resulted in a penalty try being awarded to stretch the lead to 21-0.

The power of Michael Briggs told as Brods added another five points to leave the visiting supporters wondering if it was all a dream at half time.

‘Boro made changes but to no avail as Brods defence was robust and their pressure caused the league leaders into errors.

Brods extended their lead through a driven maul and Briggs crashed over. Town converted from under the posts to make it 33-0.

The visitors maintained their domination but Boro scored a consolation try before Brods had the last word via a Town penalty.

Brods chairman Richard Turner said it was as good a performance as the Hipperholme side had put together for some time.

“The result should give this young side confidence as they look to continue their development and press for a top six place.”