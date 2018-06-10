Siddal win on their travels

Siddal picked up their second away win of the season with a 20-18 success in an entertaining National Conference League game away to Wigan St Patrick’s yesterday.

Although the home side are next-to-bottom of the Premier, they went into the contest in confident mood, having won their two previous home matches.

St Pats struck first after five minutes. They spread the ball wide, as they did throughout the game, and their speedy winger touched down.

The conversion left Siddal behind at 6-0, but they started to claw their way back into the match.

Man-of-the-match Connor McCallum broke the St Pats defensive line to set up the platform for George Ambler to force his way under the posts. Gareth Blackburn’s conversion made it 6-6 after 12 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Siddal took the lead. They made progress down the field from their own 25 in a great attacking set. Ben Hinsley was prominent in the move that was finished by Tom Garratt. Blackburn’s kick made it 6-12.

St Pats continued to play an expansive game and they put the visitors under sever pressure as the first half closed out.

Siddal’s line was not broken, as the pack stood up to everything that was thrown at them. They finished the half on top, forcing a goal line drop out that sailed straight into touch. Blackburn slotted the penalty on the stroke of half time to gain a crucial eight point lead.

St Pats got back in the game just five minutes into the second half when the visitors knocked on inside the home half and the ball was hacked forward. A St Pats winger picked up the ball and showed a clean pair of heels as he sped under the posts. The conversion narrowed the gap to 12-14.

Siddal restored their eight point advantage on the hour mark when Jack Georgiou finished off a period of strong pressure to touch down. Blackburn’s kick made it 12-20.

The visitors were looking comfortable but couldn’t add to their tally and they gave themselves a nervy last five minutes when St Pats poached a try, which was converted for 18-20.

There was no further scoring and Siddal stay fifth, in the play off positions, ahead of a short trip to Huddersfield outfit Underbank next week.