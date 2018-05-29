Siddal beaten at West Hull

Siddal suffered at the hands of Hull opposition for the second successive Saturday, losing 20-6 at West Hull in the National Conference League’s Premier Division.

The opening exchanges were very even. Siddal skipper Byron Smith was as usual leading from the front and there were also powerful runs from Tom Garratt, Jack Georgiou and Danny Williams.

In defence, Danny Rushworth and Henry Turner were both punching above their weight and Gareth Blackburn and Freddy Walker were safe under high balls launched by the home side.

Siddal, beaten at Myton Warriors seven days earlier, nearly took the lead after 22 minutes when Williams wriggled out of a two man tackle but he couldn’t ground the ball as he stretched for the line.

With the chance gone, the visitors conceded back-to-back penalties which gave West Hull the position to exploit a gap in defence and their lively hooker Nathan Powley spotted a gap from acting half back to touch down by the side of the posts. Scott Spaven added the easy kick on 25 minutes.

The lead was extended after 32 minutes when a grubber kick on the last tackle by loose forward Ben Arbon took a wicked bounce and fell kindly for Louis Crowther. Spaven’s kick created daylight between the sides at 12-0.

Defences were on top during the remaining minutes of the first half and Siddal turned round determined to close the gap.

They did just that after 44 minutes when George Ambler and Gareth English made ground and from the next play, Jake Smith scored an opportunist try, which was improved by Gareth Blackburn.

The visitors had their best period of the game during the opening 15 minutes of the second half. Canaan Smithies and the returning Jack Matthews were showing up well.

Siddal forced a repeat set from a Smith kick when Lewis Hosty and Ben Hinsley bundled the winger behind his own line. Smith repeated his kick at the end of the following set and Hosty just failed to reach the ball when in space after 50 minutes.

Smith made a try saving tackle but West Hull extended their lead when full back Richard Wilkinson ran through a huge gap in the Siddal defence after 62 minutes. Spaven’s kick took the scores to 18-6.

Siddal threatened on a couple of occasions as the game entered the final 15 minutes. Blackburn made a great break from his own 25 which was taken on by Garratt. Then Georgiou charged down a last tackle kick, but on both occasions, Siddal couldn’t break a determined home defence and the final score was a Spaven penalty after 77 minutes.

The Halifax side must now re-group ahead of a home fixture against Wath Brow Hornets on Saturday.