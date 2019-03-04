Selby v Old Brodleians: Visitors’ fine run ended

Old Brodleians’ six-match winning run was halted at Selby on Saturday when they were beaten 15-12 in Yorkshire One.

After snatching victory against Hullensians the previous week, they were unable to repeat the feat as they pressed late on. They were left to rue missed opportunities and disruption due to injuries.

The Woodhead men kicked off on an excellent playing surface against a breeze which was to grow in strength throughout the afternoon.

Brods worked hard to take play to their hosts, patiently building phases of play.

Chances fell to Joe Armitage with an interception and Rob Jennings with a strong break in midfield but Selby’s defence covered well.

The first scrum earned Brods a penalty and with continued control of the game, Phil Town broke the defensive line down the left and scored in the corner. The touchline conversion was missed but a 5-0 scoreline reflected play in the first 10 minutes.

Selby’s reaction was immediate. Brods failed to clear from the restart and the home side pulled level with a try from close quarters and then added the conversion.

Brods were winning good scrum ball and Joe Sealey was also featuring well in the close encounters.

Selby took advantage of the elements with more sustained periods of pressure but the Hipperholme boys always looked dangerous with the ball. Rob Jennings was carrying well but had to go off with a knee injury on 30 minutes, to be replaced by Richard Stokes.

Alex Murphy and Danny Vento were catching the eye and Brods appeared to have earned their reward for some patient build up play when Matt Carbutt touched down but the referee controversially decided that the ball had not been grounded.

Brods crossed again from the resulting scrum through Vento but his touch down was disallowed for alleged obstruction.

Selby produced some direct play following half-time. A strong running centre took play to the try line and from the resulting scrum the home forwards drove over for a converted try.

A successful penalty left Brods 15-5 down and with 10 minutes left Joe Potter went off with a twisted ankle.

Jimmy Hodkinson was a ready made replacement and he was quickly in the action with a great cover tackle.

The game had become disjointed but Brods summoned all their resources to press the home side.

Matt Hoyle went close and the Woodhead boys declined a kickable penalty.

Brods were met by resolute defence, camped on the Selby line until the visiting pack rolled a maul and 19-year-old hooker Liam Stapley touched down. Town converted to set up another thrilling climax.

With seconds remaining Brods had a chance to level the score with another penalty but instead kicked to the corner to set up one final attack.

However, the ball was subsequently lost and Selby gleefully kicked it into touch for a vital win in the relegation fight.